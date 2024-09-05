NO WATER? City promises new alerts will let you know immediately

Unlike power outages, water outages can happen without you finding out until an inconvenient moment – you’ve prepped for a shower or bath, or to cook, or to start the washer, or many other scenarios. Seattle Public Utilities has announced it’s launching text alerts for emergency water outages, promising to text you as soon as you lose service. The announcement says all customers have been opted in to these alerts, but if you don’t want them, SPU says you can opt out. Full details are here.