Hundreds gather on Alki Beach to remember AyÅŸenur Ezgi Eygi, amid new calls for a U.S. investigation into her killing

(WSB photos)

As hundreds of mourners gathered tonight on Alki Beach to mourn former West Seattleite AyÅŸenur Ezgi Eygi, our state’s two U.S. senators echoed her family in calling for an American investigation into her killing. Israeli soldiers shot and killed her as she participated in a demonstration in the West Bank last Thursday. Friends from the UW, where she graduated just a few months ago, were among those celebrating her life tonight on the beach where she is reported to have recently celebrated her 26th birthday.

Earlier in the day, U.S. Senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell both sent letters to the White House (here’s Cantwell’s letter; here’s Murray’s letter, co-signed by U.S. House Rep. Pramila Jayapal).

Israel is reported to have said its soldiers likely killed Ms. Eygi “unintentionally.” Her family has said in a statement that they are “deeply offended” by that claim. A statement from them was read by a friend at tonight’s memorial, remembering Ms. Eygi as a loving, caring person.

Also speaking tonight on Alki were friends of hers from pro-Palestinian demonstrations at the UW this past spring, describing her as a shining influence on their activism. Some mourners flew white kites:

Ms. Eygi attended West Seattle High School, but not all the way to graduation. Readers have remembered her from Alki Elementary and Madison Middle School as well.