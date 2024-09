Chief Sealth International High School‘s first game of the 2024 season is in the books. The Seahawks went to Memorial Stadium downtown this afternoon to play Bellingham HS, and came back across the bridge with a win – Sealth 10, Bellingham 7. Head coach Daron Camacho and his team have their home opener next Friday (September 13), 4:30 pm, vs. Franklin HS, at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).