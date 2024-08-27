Your West Seattle options for the rest of today/tonight

(Jay and pigeon, photographed by Jon Anderson)

Here’s what’s on our highlight list for the rest of today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (which you can browse any time for an earlier look at what’s up):

SPRUCE UP MADISON MS: 9:30 am-11:30 am, help the school (3429 45th SW) get ready for 2024-2025 – just show up and pitch in, as previewed here.

INTRODUCTORY QI GONG: 10 am session at Viva Arts (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW) – registration link is in our calendar listing. $10 suggested donation.

FOOD FUNDRAISER: Get food from/at MOD Pizza in Westwood Village (2800 SW Barton) 10:30 am-10 pm and a percentage of the proceeds will go to Chief Sealth International High School Football if you use the code that’s in our calendar listing.

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Open daily through Labor Day, 11 am-8 pm. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

COLMAN POOL: Also open through Labor Day, the outdoor heated-salt-water pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm – session times are on the Colman Pool webpage.

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL: Also at Lincoln Park, the wading pool is expected to be open today, noon-7 pm, in the central upper part of the park near the north play area.

SOUTHWEST POOL CLOSED: Repair/maintenance closure continues until after Labor Day.

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Noon lunch at West Seattle Golf Course, guest speaker from the Seattle Architecture Foundation. Public welcome – our calendar listing has RSVP contact.

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

NO CITY COUNCIL MEETING: The council’s late-summer break continues.

BUSINESS WORKSHOP: “Finding and Securing the Perfect Commissary Kitchen,” 4-6 pm at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

FREE DROP-IN CLIMBING: Weather permitting, you’re invited to try out Schurman Rock at Camp Long (5200 35th SW) – two free sessions, 5 pm and 6:30 pm, with signups starting half an hour before the session begins.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

CUB SCOUTING FOR GIRLS: 6 pm at West Side Presbyterian Church (3601 California SW), girls in grades K-5 are invited to a special Cub Scouting event, explained in our calendar listing.

STORYTIME IN THE GARDEN: 6 pm, weather permitting, bring the little one(s) to Delridge P-Patch (5078 25th SW) for storytime plus a garden activity.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm tonight, play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

FREE TRACK RUN: All runners welcome! Meet up at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for this free weekly run at 6:15 pm.

MAKE POTTERY: 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance to work on your project(s).

BINGO AT THE SKYLARK: Play – free! – weekly Belle of the Balls Bingo hosted by Cookie Couture, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 4: Four trivia options Tuesday nights – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW) has Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7:10 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

Planning an event? If it’s open to community members, tell your West Seattle neighbors via our event calendar – just email the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!