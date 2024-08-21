WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: The e-bike thieves who wore safety vests

The report and photos are from Liz, near 41st and Raymond:

At 3:15 yesterday (8/20) afternoon two thieves came by in a blue and white truck and stole our e-bike. There was a motorcycle chain on the bike that they cut through, and while they worked, they wore a bright vest to appear like a utility worker.

The offenders wore a mask and their license plate is not clear enough to read. The bike is a RadRunner by Rad Power Bikes, dark green with a produce basket mounted on the back.