WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: The e-bike thieves who wore safety vests

August 21, 2024 11:52 am
 Crime | West Seattle news

The report and photos are from Liz, near 41st and Raymond:

At 3:15 yesterday (8/20) afternoon two thieves came by in a blue and white truck and stole our e-bike. There was a motorcycle chain on the bike that they cut through, and while they worked, they wore a bright vest to appear like a utility worker.

The offenders wore a mask and their license plate is not clear enough to read. The bike is a RadRunner by Rad Power Bikes, dark green with a produce basket mounted on the back.

No police report # yet.

1 Reply to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: The e-bike thieves who wore safety vests"

  • James August 21, 2024 (12:34 pm)
    Just so you know, the safety vest guys are the ones casing houses pretending to be utility workers. Weeks in advance of their robbery. That’s what happened with me I’m certain.  Maybe not these individuals but it’s a tactic used in west Seattle more often than you’d think.

