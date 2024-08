Sent by Colin:

My girlfriend’s light blue 1996 Honda Accord with bee and flower magnets was stolen from SW Portland St and Highland Park Way SW between the hours of 8 pm 8/27 and 7 am 8/28. WA plate is BSF 3634. She’s filed a police report, #24-242931. If the magnets have been removed, you can still see their shapes due to the sun bleaching of the paint.