(WSB file photo)

Before we get to today’s reminders of calendar highlights, one more weekend note – we just found out last night that Festival CentroAmericano is returning to Westcrest Park this Sunday (August 25).

The celebration of Central American cultures is planned for noon-6 pm Sunday. It has rotated locations between West Seattle and South Park in recent years and this year it’s back here; Westcrest is at 9000 8th SW.