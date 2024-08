TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Friday info + weekend alerts, including eastbound Spokane Street Viaduct closure

6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, August 2.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Mostly sunny, high in the upper 80s. Today’s sunrise was at 5:49 am, while sunset will be at 8:41 pm.

THIS WEEKEND’S EASTBOUND SPOKANE ST. VIADUCT CLOSURE & OTHER ROAD WORK

*The Spokane Street Viaduct resurfacing project continues. This weekend’s closure plan: Full eastbound closure all weekend, 10 pm tonight to 5 am Monday. (EB bridge exit to NB 99 will remain open.)

*Highway 99 tunnel closure 10 pm tonight-6 am Saturday for maintenance.

*The Admiral Way Bridge seismic project is in progress. Fairmount Avenue is closed under the bridge for the duration of the project, at least into early 2025. Lane closures have begun on the top deck too. But SDOT now says it will NOT have weekend closures of the entire bridge.

*The Delridge pedestrian-bridge earthquake-safety project also continues, with narrowing at Delridge/Oregon.

*Beach Drive: Gas-pipeline work continues at spots along the southern stretch.

OTHER WEEKEND INFO

*Practice Seafair airshow for Blue Angels at ~3:35 pm, taking off from nearby Boeing Field.

*Mariners are at home this weekend, starting tonight at 6:40 pm vs. Philadelphia.

TRANSIT NOTES, WITH METRO FLEX

Metro Flex – Second week for this on-demand service in Delridge (and South Park), starting a two-year pilot. Here’s how it works.

Metro buses – Regular schedules; check for advisories here. Note that the Spokane Street Viaduct work mentioned above has required some rerouting.

Water Taxi today – Regular schedule. The real-time map will show you where the boat is. Later runs tonight since it’s Friday!

Washington State Ferries today – 2 boats on the Triangle Route, and the unscheduled third boat may be available. Check that link before you sail.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS (West Seattle Bridge cameras are back but some others remain out)

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera:

Low bridge: Here’s the main view:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on X (ex-Twitter) shows whether the city’s movable bridges are open for vessel traffic.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call our hotline (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!