UPDATE: Crash blocking lanes on eastbound West Seattle Bridge, now cleared

August 23, 2024 3:48 pm
|      1 COMMENT
3:48 PM: Yet another crash of note on this rainy day – this one blocking all but one lane on the eastbound high bridge, so if you have to head that way, wait a while. No serious injuries reported.

3:57 PM: That cleared quickly – all lanes reopened.

  • Christopher B. August 23, 2024 (4:02 pm)
    A little bit of rain and it’s the Joie Chitwood thrill show out there.

