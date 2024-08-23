UPDATE: Crash blocking lanes on eastbound West Seattle Bridge, now cleared

3:48 PM: Yet another crash of note on this rainy day – this one blocking all but one lane on the eastbound high bridge, so if you have to head that way, wait a while. No serious injuries reported.
3:57 PM: That cleared quickly – all lanes reopened.
A little bit of rain and it’s the Joie Chitwood thrill show out there.
