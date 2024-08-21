West Seattle, Washington

21 Wednesday

69℉

READER REPORT: Tap-water trouble east of The Junction

August 21, 2024 5:16 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Utilities | West Seattle news

That photo is from a reader near Fauntleroy and Edmunds, reporting tap water that looks and smells bad, first noticed around 3:45 pm:

(It is) yellow-colored water with a strong bleach smell from the cold water line. It is unlike anything I’ve experienced before. The chemical smell is so strong that it actually smells like bleach, not a faint chlorine smell at all.

If you’re having water trouble, always report it to SPU at 206-386-1800; our tipster has called and is waiting to hear back.

Share This

1 Reply to "READER REPORT: Tap-water trouble east of The Junction"

  • AD August 21, 2024 (5:34 pm)
    Reply

    California and Charleston, the water is much darker, more of a brown than your published photos above. It’s really bad.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.