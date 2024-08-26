Our list for your West Seattle Monday

Thanks to Carol Ann Joyce for the photo of Sunday’s sunset; as noted in this morning’s traffic/weather roundup, tonight brings our last 8 pm sunset until next April, so enjoy it if you can! Here’s what else is happening in the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BABY STORY TIME: Bring little ones up to 2 years old to Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), noon-12:30 pm, for story time!

COLMAN POOL: The outdoor heated-salt-water pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is open to the public today, noon-7 pm, starting its final week of the season – session times are on the Colman Pool webpage.

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL: Elsewhere at Lincoln Park, it’s also the start of the final week of the season for this city wading pool, noon-7 pm, in the central upper part of the park near the north play area.

SOUTHWEST POOL CLOSED: West Seattle’s city-run indoor pool is closed for maintenance and repairs until after Labor Day.

NO CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: The council is on its two-week end-of-summer break.

GET CRAFTY: 6-10 pm, Monday brings “Crafting and Creativity Night” at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

D&D: Weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players too.

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA! Four places to play tonight – music quiz at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), 6:30 pm and 7:30 pm … 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander); 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MEDITATION IN FAUNTLEROY: All welcome at free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

MEDITATION IN ALKI: The Alki Dharma Community hosts meditation at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds), 7-8:30 pm.

MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: The Alley in back of Bonjour Vietnam is open – tonight you can listen to live music from The Westside Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

SING TONIGHT! 9 pm start for Monday night karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

If you have a West Seattle/White Center event to add to our calendar, please send the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!