Election Day, Night Out, free climbing, more for your West Seattle Tuesday

ELECTION DAY: Last day to get your ballot in. If you’re using USPS mail, hurry – it has to have today’s postmark. If you are using a King County Elections dropbox, you have four West Seattle options, plus White Center, South Park, and others around the county – see the list and map here – they all close at 8 pm. First results are usually published around 8:15.

NIGHT OUT: Tonight’s the night for community-building block parties around the nation – many will close side streets – some will be in other venues including apartment-complex courtyards – hours will vary, though it’s generally 5 pm to dusk. Many of the West Seattle events are mapped here.

COLMAN POOL: Continued daily operations for the outdoor heated-salt-water pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm – session times are on the Colman Pool webpage.

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL: Also at Lincoln Park, the wading pool is expected to be open today, noon-7 pm, in the central upper part of the park near the north play area, with the weather due to warm up this afternoon.

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

CITY COUNCIL: 2 pm weekly meeting, with public comment in person or online – the agenda explains how. Watch via Seattle Channel.

GRAND OPENING: New clinic Deeds Health (4141 California SW) is celebrating with a 2:30 pm ribboncutting and reception.

FREE DROP-IN CLIMBING: Try out Schurman Rock at Camp Long (5200 35th SW) – two free sessions, 5 pm and 6:30 pm, with signups starting half an hour before the session begins.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration continues on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

STORYTIME IN THE GARDEN: 6 pm Tuesdays all summer, bring the little one(s) to Delridge P-Patch (5078 25th SW) for storytime plus a garden activity.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm tonight, play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

FREE TRACK RUN: All runners welcome! Gather at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for this free weekly run at 6:15 pm.

MAKE POTTERY: 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance to work on your project(s).

CONCERT AT ALKI UCC: New concert series starts with performance and Night Out party, 7 pm, featuring Asia. More info in our calendar listing. Free admission, donation requested to support musicians. (6115 SW Hinds)

BINGO AT THE SKYLARK: Play – free! – weekly Belle of the Balls Bingo hosted by Cookie Couture, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 4: Four places to play Tuesday nights – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW) has Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7:10 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

