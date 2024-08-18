BIZNOTES: Camp West adds hours, The Good Society adds smashburgers

Two food biznotes:

CAMP WEST: Toni at Camp West sends word that the Junction restaurant/bar at 4539 California SW has made some additions:

We started opening up early on Saturday and Sunday at 12:00. We also started a late-night food happy hour from 10-11. We will extend the late night happy hour in the fall and winter.

GOOD SOCIETY: From Nick at Admiral brewpub The Good Society (California/Lander):