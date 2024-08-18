West Seattle, Washington

BIZNOTES: Camp West adds hours, The Good Society adds smashburgers

August 18, 2024 1:04 pm
Two food biznotes:

CAMP WEST: Toni at Camp West sends word that the Junction restaurant/bar at 4539 California SW has made some additions:

We started opening up early on Saturday and Sunday at 12:00. We also started a late-night food happy hour from 10-11. We will extend the late night happy hour in the fall and winter.

GOOD SOCIETY: From Nick at Admiral brewpub The Good Society (California/Lander):

We are debuting our own smash burger pop-up at The Good Society today at 4 PM. We are calling it SmasH After the MASH. Since we don’t have a hood in our kitchen, it will be a somewhat random pop-up when we feel like having some fun. Our full menu will also be available. People can find more info, schedule, etc., at smash.goodsocietybeer.com.

1 Reply to "BIZNOTES: Camp West adds hours, The Good Society adds smashburgers"

  • R2 August 18, 2024 (1:56 pm)
    Awesome! I’ve found myself wishing Camp West was open earlier in the day!

