BIZNOTES: Camp West adds hours, The Good Society adds smashburgers

Two food biznotes:
CAMP WEST: Toni at Camp West sends word that the Junction restaurant/bar at 4539 California SW has made some additions:
We started opening up early on Saturday and Sunday at 12:00. We also started a late-night food happy hour from 10-11. We will extend the late night happy hour in the fall and winter.
GOOD SOCIETY: From Nick at Admiral brewpub The Good Society (California/Lander):
We are debuting our own smash burger pop-up at The Good Society today at 4 PM. We are calling it SmasH After the MASH. Since we don’t have a hood in our kitchen, it will be a somewhat random pop-up when we feel like having some fun. Our full menu will also be available. People can find more info, schedule, etc., at smash.goodsocietybeer.com.
