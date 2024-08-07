BIZNOTE: Pizzeria 22 founder announces restaurant’s new owner

After 13 years, Cary Kemp has sold Pizzeria 22. Here’s the announcement he sent us about the change for the Admiral District restaurant (4213 SW College):

It is with great excitement and a heavy heart that I announce the sale of my beloved restaurant Pizzeria 22.

I’m grateful and so happy to inform you all that I am selling Pizzeria 22 to our former Front of House and Bar Manager of 5 years Brandi Pierce. Brandi has remained on our books over the years and is very excited to take over the reins at Pizzeria 22 as the new owner. Please don’t fret, as Pizzeria 22 will continue on with the same name, menu, and most importantly, our amazing staff.

I want to thank the residents of Seattle, West Seattle, and North Admiral for supporting me and my family for the last 13 years. I have seen a generation of children grow up eating our pizza, some of whom have come to work their first job at Pizzeria 22. I have so many regular customers that have become family to me over the years. Both of my daughters have worked at Pizzeria 22 and my oldest daughter Plum will continue on working with Brandi in this new exciting era of Neapolitan Pizza.

Since our opening on June 30th, 2011, Pizzeria 22 remains the only VPN Certified pizzeria in West Seattle. We still import the Caputo “00” flour and world-famous San Marzano Tomatoes from Napoli and our wood-fired oven was also built and shipped to us from Naples as well. I can guarantee you that Brandi is dedicated to continuing these age-old traditions and will continue sourcing the best Italian ingredients.

Lastly, I would like to personally thank Chef Daniel, our head pizziolo at Pizzeria 22. Daniel has worked our oven and been our leader in the kitchen since the day we opened over 13 years ago. His dedication and commitment to making the best pizza in Seattle has been unparalleled in our business. Daniel is excited to continue executing the menu at 22, as well as developing our Monthly Special Menu which we started last year.

I hope you all will continue to support Brandi and Pizzeria 22 and again, thank you for continued support over the years. I won’t miss the stress, but I will surely miss seeing you at Pizzeria 22.