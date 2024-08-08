BACK-TO-SCHOOL: Signup time for West Seattle High School fall sports

Though Seattle Public Schools classes are still four weeks away, tryouts and practices for fall high-school sports are as close as two weeks away. West Seattle High School asked us to share the info packet for athletes and families looking ahead to fall sports – girls’ Swim & Dive, Volleyball, Soccer, Cross Country, Golf; boys’ Football, Cross Country, Golf. The packet has info on start dates, coach contacts, and what to do before the season, starting with registration; here’s the packet, and here’s the registration link. Also note that the WSHS calendar has “Fall Sports Family Night” set for 7 pm September 3.
