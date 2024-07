8:35 AM: Terence emailed to report that as of less than an hour ago, “There are three orcas in Elliott Bay swimming southbound past the grain terminal toward the central waterfront. Currently about 100 yards offshore.” Let us know if you see them!

8:38 AM: Just a moment after we published that, Kersti Muul texted reporting a large group of transient orcas midchannel off Eagle Harbor (Bainbridge Island), southbound.