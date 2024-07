Thanks to Eddie for the photos! In today’s highlight list, we mentioned the annual sighting of “no-parking” signs on Harbor Avenue because Seafair Torchlight Parade floats would be parking in a port lot. Eddie caught some of the floats crossing the low bridge this morning:

The parade starts at 3 pm near the Space Needle and heads southbound on 4th Avenue to Seneca.

Some of the parade entries travel hundreds of miles to participate.