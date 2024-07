Thanks to all the WSB readers who help watch for cars reported as stolen. Here’s the latest report, from Sura:

My green 1998 CR-V was stolen early this morning, July 2, from where I always park it, across from my house at 30th & Henderson. I don’t have a photo of it, but pretty standard, normal aging scratches, rack on top, spare tire on back. WA license #338XKY. Police report #24-180819. I love my car. If you see it or the license plate, please call me: 805-698-3332.