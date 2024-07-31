WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Monday morning’s Alki gunfire

One more belated crime report: Police have released a summary confirming gunfire on Alki early Monday morning. They say 911 calls came in at 3:43 am “to report gunshots near 60 Ave SW/Alki Ave SW.” SPD says officers found 14 shell casings and one “live round,” all 9mm. The summary notes, “A witness stated that prior to the shooting she heard a possible disturbance in the alley and a male voice say ‘hold on’ a couple of times. The witness stated that she then heard multiple gunshots. An unknown vehicle quickly drove from the scene.” No one was reported injured, either in the area or at local hospitals.