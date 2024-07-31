WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Man who died after June assault in West Seattle now classified as homicide victim

Every weekday, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office releases a list of names and causes of death from recent investigations. On Tuesday afternoon, that list included a new ruling that a death in June is now considered a case of homicide, by “blunt-force head injury” suffered in the 4500 block of California SW [map]. That case wasn’t on our radar previously, so we immediately inquired with Seattle Police, and received this response today:

On June 13th at 2:01 a.m., patrol officers responded to a physical assault that occurred near the 4500 block of California Avenue Southwest. Officers arrived along with the Seattle Fire Department. The victim was conscious and bleeding and being treated by SFD and later transported to Harborview Medical Center. Officers were unable to question him about the incident due to his injured state. The suspect fled the area and was not located. No arrests have been made at this time. On June 16th, the victim, 53, was pronounced deceased. This is an open and active Homicide investigation.

The KCMEO identified the victim as William G. Tappe. We also went back into audio archives to see how the incident was initially dispatched on June 13; Seattle Fire sent a low-level, one-engine “aid response” described as “male assaulted, minor injuries”; the SPD dispatch was described as for a victim who was “punched and kicked” by someone who then “got on a bus and left.” No description was provided. If you have any information about this incident, the case number is 24-160382.