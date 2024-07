11:26 PM: Police are investigating a report of someone seen firing a gun from a car, described as a black sedan – possibly a Chrysler – in the vicinity of 31st SW and SW Holden. The Guardian One helicopter is reported to be on the way to help search. No report of any injuries so far.

11:29 PM: They’ve just canceled the helicopter request, as they don’t have enough descriptive information for it to track anyone. They have found casings, though.