Another garage burglary resulting in an e-bike theft. This one was reported by Julie:

This was stolen out of my garage on Alki on Sunday night. RadTrike electric tricycle, gray. (Stock photo) It was brand new. They used bolt cutters to cut the lock off. They don’t have the key to turn on the battery. It’s a long shot but I’d love to get it back. 24-935601 police report.