Police are investigating early-morning gunfire near 11th/Roxbury. They say reports of suspected gunfire were received around 5:17 am, and responding officers found a man whose vehicle had bullet damage. He was not hurt. He said the gunfire came from someone in another vehicle (we don’t have any descriptive information); in addition to the vehicle damage, casings were found on the sidewalk on the south side of Roxbury near 11th.