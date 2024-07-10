West Seattle, Washington

10 Wednesday

VIDEO: Bald Eagle gets boost from boarders off Lincoln Park

July 10, 2024 7:45 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | Wildlife

A happier story from the shore: Jess sent the videos and report:

A friend and I were paddleboarding off Lincoln Park near the Colman Pool point when we saw repeated splashing out in the middle of the cove near the Driftwood Sculptures. After watching a moment we noticed there was a waterlogged bald eagle stuck in the water getting divebombed by seagulls. We put the paddles in high gear and rushed over to see how we could help. When we arrived the seagulls gave the eagle a break, and we were able to direct it toward shore as it had been struggling around in circles far from shore. I was able to gently get my oar underneath it and lift enough for it to climb aboard one our paddleboards as we floated closer to shore.

Since it was obviously very scared still, it hopped off as we got closer to show and swam the rest of the way to shore. We tried to have everyone give it space as it dried off enough to fly into the woods to dry completely before taking back to its perch high over the Colman Pool point.

4 Replies to "VIDEO: Bald Eagle gets boost from boarders off Lincoln Park"

  • HW July 10, 2024 (7:57 pm)
    This is so amazing!!! Thank you for stepping in and helping. 

  • Jolene July 10, 2024 (8:01 pm)
    Absolutely beautiful! Thank you!

  • M July 10, 2024 (8:06 pm)
    Thank you for doing that. That made my day. Thanks for posting the videos. 

  • KD Walsh July 10, 2024 (8:17 pm)
    Thank you.  

