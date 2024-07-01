TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Welcome to July

6:00 AM: Good morning! It’s Monday, July 1.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Clearing, high in the low 70s. Today’s sunrise was at 5:16 am, while sunset will be at 9:10 pm.

ROAD WORK

*Some work on the Admiral Way Bridge seismic project could start this week, but SDOT hasn’t released detour plans yet and says they’re not needed because the early work does not require traffic control.

*SDOT’s Delridge pedestrian-bridge earthquake-safety project continues, with narrowing at Delridge/Oregon.

*Beach Drive: Gas-pipeline work continues at spots along the southern stretch.

TRANSIT NOTES

Metro today – Regular schedule; check for advisories here.

Water Taxi today – Regular schedule. Check the real-time map if you need to see where the boat is. Meantime, extra daily weekday midday Vashon Water Taxi runs to downtown start today.

Washington State Ferries today – The usual 2 boats on the Triangle Route, but now with the unscheduled “bonus boat” on weekdays when available; check WSF alerts for last-minute changes and use the real-time map to see where your ferry is.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS (as of early this morning, most were functioning again(

Low bridge: Here’s the main view:

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Orchard), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

1st Ave. S. Bridge:

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on X (ex-Twitter) shows whether the city’s movable bridges are open for vessel traffic.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call our hotline (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!