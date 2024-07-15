TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Post-festival Monday

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Monday, July 15. Street closures and bus reroutes for West Seattle Summer Fest are over.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

The forecast: Some clouds, then clearing, high in the low 80s. Today’s sunrise was at 5:27 am, while sunset will be at 9:02 pm.

ROAD WORK

*The Admiral Way Bridge seismic project has begun; here are more specifics. Fairmount Avenue is now closed under the bridge for the duration of the project, likely into early 2025.

*SDOT’s Delridge pedestrian-bridge earthquake-safety project also continues, with narrowing at Delridge/Oregon.

*Beach Drive: Gas-pipeline work continues at spots along the southern stretch.

PSA: SCHOOL ZONES

One reader wanted us to remind you that some school-zone beacons – and speed cameras – are operating throughout the summer, and that’s not a mistake.

TRANSIT NOTES

Metro today – Back to regular schedules; check for advisories here.

Water Taxi today – Regular schedule. Check the real-time map if you need to see where the boat is.

Washington State Ferries today – The usual 2 boats on the Triangle Route, and the unscheduled third boat may should be back, per WSF.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS (Minus the ones that were still down early today)

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

South Park Bridge:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on X (ex-Twitter) shows whether the city’s movable bridges are open for vessel traffic.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call our hotline (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!