TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: July’s last Monday

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Monday, July 29.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Rain this morning, showers later, high in the mid-60s. Today’s sunrise was at 5:43 am, while sunset will be at 8:46 pm.

TRANSIT NOTES, WITH METRO FLEX

Metro Flex – Second weej for this on-demand service in Delridge (and South Park), starting a two-year pilot. Here’s how it works. On Saturday, city and county leaders gathered in SP to talk about the launch.

Metro buses – Regular schedules; check for advisories here.

Water Taxi today – Regular schedule. Check the real-time map if you need to see where the boat is.

Washington State Ferries today – 2 boats on the Triangle Route, and the unscheduled third boat may be available. Check that link before you sail.

ROAD WORK

*The first new speed cushions/humps are in along Harbor Avenue, as we reported Sunday.

*The Spokane Street Viaduct resurfacing project is about to start, first with overnight lane closures, then with several all-weekend one-direction closures. Here’s the announcement. We’ll check with SDOT today to see if lane closures really will start tonight.

*The Admiral Way Bridge seismic project is in progress. Fairmount Avenue is closed under the bridge for the duration of the project, likely into early 2025. Deck work is likely to start in August (we have an inquiry out for an update on that).

*SDOT’s Delridge pedestrian-bridge earthquake-safety project also continues, with narrowing at Delridge/Oregon.

*Beach Drive: Gas-pipeline work continues at spots along the southern stretch.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS (West Seattle Bridge cameras are back but some others remain out)

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call our hotline (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!