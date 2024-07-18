TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Thursday watch

6:00 AM: Good morning! It’s Thursday, July 18.
WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES
The forecast: Partly cloudy, becoming sunny, high around 80. Today’s sunrise was at 5:31 am, while sunset will be at 8:59 pm.
ROAD WORK
*The Admiral Way Bridge seismic project is in progress; here are more specifics. Fairmount Avenue is closed under the bridge for the duration of the project, likely into early 2025.
*SDOT’s Delridge pedestrian-bridge earthquake-safety project also continues, with narrowing at Delridge/Oregon.
*Beach Drive: Gas-pipeline work continues at spots along the southern stretch.
SATURDAY CLOSURES FOR PARADE AND 5K
Reminder – Saturday brings the West Seattle Grand Parade and Float Dodger 5K on California SW between Admiral and The Junction, and that means street closures (including some side streets for staging) – heed the no-parking signs, because those who don’t WILL be towed. … Watch for bus advisories here.
TRANSIT NOTES
Metro – Regular schedules; check for advisories here.
Water Taxi today – Regular schedule. Check the real-time map if you need to see where the boat is.
Washington State Ferries today – The usual 2 boats on the Triangle Route, and the unscheduled third boat may be back.
SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS (Minus the ones that were still down early today)
Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.
South Park Bridge:
1st Avenue South Bridge:
MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.
BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on X (ex-Twitter) shows whether the city’s movable bridges are open for vessel traffic.
If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call our hotline (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!
