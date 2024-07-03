SUMMER ON THE RUN: Ready for Float Dodger 5K?

(WSB file photo, past Float Dodgers arriving in The Junction)
On Tuesday, we reported on ways you can help the West Seattle Food Bank this summer. Here’s one more: Before the West Seattle Grand Parade on Saturday, July 20, you can run/walk the parade route, California Avenue SW from Hiawatha to The Junction, in the Float Dodger 5K! Our area’s only running store, West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor), presents the Float Dodger 5K, celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, and WSR’s Lori McConnell tells WSB, “Dogs, kids, casual walkers, serious runners, all are welcome! The first 600 people registered will receive a free commemorative mason jar to put their root-beer float in (or beer) at the Good Society-sponsored beer garden after the race. Feel free to stay and view the parade from our storefront. All proceeds go to the West Seattle Food Bank again this year!! We are looking for participants, sponsors, and volunteers!” You can register here (same link for the free Kids’ Dash at 8:45 am, preceding the 9:30 am Float Dodger 5K). Sponsoring info is at the bottom of this page; you can join the volunteering team here.
