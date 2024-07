Thanks to Mark Daughhetee for the photo of tall ship Lady Washington off Alki today! Two months ago, another reader caught it headed northbound for a stay in Tacoma; today it’s in transit from Port Orchard to Everett. The 35-year-old replica of an 18th-century sailing ship is homeported in Aberdeen but sails around the region (and beyond) offering day/evening sailing trips and tours (see its schedule here).