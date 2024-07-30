Seafair ships, Lincoln Park orchestra, Delridge P-Patch storytime, more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Flower at West Seattle Bee Garden, photographed by Susan Whiting Kemp)

Here's what's happening for the rest of today/tonight:

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: Advocacy from afar, 10:30 am-noon every Tuesday at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

SEAFAIR PARADE OF SHIPS: While headed downtown, a scaled-down Seafair fleet should be passing West Seattle’s north-facing shores around noon. According to an announcement this morning, one U.S. Navy ship is participating, guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102), and U.S. Coast Guard ships TBA.

SOUTH PARK SPROUTS GARDEN CLUB: Calling families with kids 6-12 – come help beautify the SP Library branch and learn about nature while you’re at it! Noon-1 pm; more in our calendar listing. (8604 8th Ave. S.)

COLMAN POOL: Continued daily operations for the outdoor heated-salt-water pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm – session times are on the Colman Pool webpage.

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL: Also at Lincoln Park, the wading pool is expected to be open today, noon-7 pm, in the central upper part of the park near the north play area, with the weather due to warm up this afternoon.

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

CITY COUNCIL: 2 pm weekly meeting, with public comment in person or online – the agenda explains how. Today’s agenda items include the confirmation vote for Amy Smith as CARE Department Chief. Watch via Seattle Channel.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration continues on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

PLAY ALONG IN THE PARK WITH WSCO: 6 pm at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), the final night this summer you can bring your musical instrument to play along with the West Seattle Community Orchestras – or just listen in! Off the north parking lot. Our calendar listing includes a link for players to preregister.

OPEN HOUSE: West Seattle School of Rock (4701 41st SW, outer east Jefferson Square) invites you to visit 6-8 for a free class, door prizes, more.

STORYTIME IN THE GARDEN: 6 pm Tuesdays all summer, bring the little one(s) to Delridge P-Patch (5078 25th SW) for storytime plus a garden activity.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm tonight, play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

FREE TRACK RUN: All runners welcome! Gather at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for this free weekly run at 6:15 pm.

TOASTMASTERS 832: The West Seattle group meets online at 6:30 pm and invites you to work on your leadership and communication skills with them. Our calendar listing explains how to RSVP for the link.

MAKE POTTERY: 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance to work on your project(s).

BINGO AT THE SKYLARK: Play – free! – weekly Belle of the Balls Bingo hosted by Cookie Couture, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 4: Four places to play Tuesday nights – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW) has Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7:10 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

Event coming up? Are community members invited? Tell your West Seattle neighbors via our event calendar