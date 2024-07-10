UPDATE: Rescue response for vehicle-on-side crash on 18th SW

12:47 AM: Seattle Fire is sending a “rescue extrication” response to the 7900 block of 18th SW [vicinity map] for what’s described as a three-car crash, with one on its side, having hit “multiple parked cars.” Updates to come.

(Added: Texted photos)

12:55 AM: Firefighters on scene say they’re going to need to get one person out of the on-side car. They’re also blocking 18th in the area, between Kenyon and Elmgrove.

12:59 AM: Vehicle is described as a truck; driver is not believed to be seriously hurt. Responders now say seven vehicles are involved.

1:07 AM: Firefighters have extricated the driver.

1:22 AM: He’ll be taken to a hospital and investigated for possible DUI, according to radio exchanges. Meantime, much thanks to the texter who’s been sending photos from the scene – here are some of the other damaged vehicles: