6:04 PM: SFD and SPD are on scene at Myers Way and 1st Avenue South, after a motorcycle rider was reported seriously hurt; in early radio exchanges, no other vehicle was reported to be involved. SFD is preparing to take the rider to a hospital.

6:12 PM: In a radio exchange with emergency doctors, medic described the rider as in his late 30s and said he collided with a barrier. He’s being taken to Harborview Medical Center.