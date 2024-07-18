West Seattle, Washington

18 Thursday

76℉

In case you wondered too: U.S. Coast Guard ‘demonstration’ off Alki

July 18, 2024 2:24 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Helicopter | Seen at sea | West Seattle news

(Courtesy Mark B. Bauschke Photography)

Thanks to everybody who asked, and sent images, of the U.S. Coast Guard operation off Alki this past hour. We called District 13 Public Affairs to ask; they told us it was a “rescue demonstration.”

(Video sent by Eli Barlag)

(Photo sent by Thomas Bach)
Early warning that you’ll also see USCG non-emergency activity over and off Alki on July 30th – that’s the date for this year’s Seafair Parade of Ships, and the USCG will be participating along with the US Navy and Canadian Navy.

Share This

No Replies to "In case you wondered too: U.S. Coast Guard 'demonstration' off Alki"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.