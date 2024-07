Outrigger canoe racers are in the water off Alki today for the annual “Da Grind,” presented by the Seattle Outrigger Canoe Club. But they’re not the only paddlers participating – the event has a standup-paddleboard component too:

Short-course racers took off at 9 am.

Some long-course racers were scheduled to start at 10:30.

And the final group heads out at 1 pm. The event also includes booths on the beach:

It all wraps up with an award ceremony around 3:30 pm.