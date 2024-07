(WSB photo, Sunday morning)

Early Sunday, we reported on a house fire in Westwood. Everyone got out OK, no injuries. SFD’s investigator has determined the cause, according to spokesperson Kaila Lafferty: “Investigators determined the cause of the fire was accidental, started by charcoal briquettes that fell from a barbecue and ignited the deck. The fire then spread to the back of the house and into the attic.”