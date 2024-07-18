First Admiral Music in the Parks concert tonight, and more for your West Seattle Thursday

(Great Blue Heron off Lincoln Park’s Point Williams, photo by Tom Trulin)

Slightly delayed by breaking news, here’s our list of what’s happening for the rest of your Thursday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE SUMMER MEALS FOR KIDS: Five locations and varying times in West Seattle – here’s the list.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Still prime time for summer gardening – so if you need plants, the center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus. Annuals, perennials, sun, shade, natives, edibles, ground covers … wide variety!

SPRAYPARK: Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open every day, 11 am-8 pm, free.

COLMAN POOL: The season continues for this outdoor heated-salt-water pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm – session times are on the Colman Pool webpage.

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL: Also at Lincoln Park, the 7-day-a-week wading pool is open today noon-7 pm, in the central upper part of the park near the north play area.

DELRIDGE WADING POOL: Also open today, next to Delridge Community Center, noon-5:30 pm. (4501 Delridge Way SW)

HIAWATHA WADING POOL: This pool is open today too, next to Hiawatha Community Center, noon-5:30 pm. (2700 California SW)

FAUNTLEROY FERRY DOCK PROJECT’S TECHNICAL ADVISORY GROUP: Two days after the Community Advisory Group for the dock-replacement project met (WSB coverage here), the Technical Advisory Group is meeting online at 1 pm today. This too is open to public observation (though there’s no public comment or Q&A period) – get the link here.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com for info on where they’re playing today.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room/wine bar now open Thursdays-Saturdays 1 pm-6 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus. Food too – stop by to sip and nosh!

STRONG BODIES, STRONG BONES: 2:30 pm yoga class at what’s now the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon).

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: Every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Paparepas.

VISCON CELLARS: The West Seattle winery’s tasting room/wine bar is open 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) for wine by the glass or bottle.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fauntleroy to walk in Lincoln Park – details in our calendar listing.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at Good Society (California/Lander) at 6 pm for a 3-mile run.

ADMIRAL MUSIC IN THE PARKS: First of this year’s three free outdoor concerts presented by the Admiral Neighborhood Association, 6:30 pm, Belvedere Park (across from Admiral Way Viewpoint), featuring The Potholes and Troy Aylesworth. You can pre-order a picnic pack from Soirée for park delivery, too.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: 6:30 pm, meet at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) for a 3-mile run through the neighborhood. (Walking option, too!)

TOASTMASTERS #832: Join the online meeting at 6:30 p.m. to work on your communication skills! RSVP: wstoastmasters832@gmail.com

BLUES NIGHT: 6:30-9 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), every Thursday you can listen to the blues.

TRIVIA: 7 pm at Burger Planet (9614 14th SW).

Planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!