The two-boat Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth ferry route also is currently down to two terminals. WSF reports, “Southworth terminal operations are suspended due to a hydraulic leak on the transfer span. Both vessels will depart between Fauntleroy and Vashon every 30 minutes.” They’re both off-schedule, WSF says; we’d advise tracking their locations via the VesselWatch page, but it’s currently down too.