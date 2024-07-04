FERRY ALERT: Some evening Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth sailings canceled

If your holiday evening plans include a trip on the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth ferry route, take note of this Washington State Ferries announcement:

Due to lack of crew, the last trip for the #2 M/V Kitsap is the 6:15 p.m. Fauntleroy to Vashon, no Southworth traffic will be loaded.

The 6:40 p.m. and 7:05 p.m. Vashon to Southworth and back to Vashon sailings have been cancelled

The M/V Salish will resume the #2 schedule at 7:25 p.m. out of Vashon.