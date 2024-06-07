West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Possum on the seawall

June 7, 2024 11:45 am
 |   West Seattle news | Wildlife

Unusual sight on the seawall in the Alki area this morning – a possum! Thanks to Stewart L. for the photo. Nicola also told us about it this morning, and then we heard from local wildlife helper Kersti Muul, who says she’s been to the shore to assess it but it’s moved down to the rocks, has “normal gait” and “is preening,” so it doesn’t seem to be in need of help and will be left alone. Don’t know much about possums (aka opossums)? Here’s the WDFW infopage.

