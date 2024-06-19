WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen white F-150 pickup truck

The report and photo are from Kristin:

Sometime between 8 PM Tuesday, June 18, and 8 AM Wednesday the 19th, my truck, a 1995 white Ford F-150, license plate B65426X, was stolen from the parking lot at the Youngstown Cultural Arts Center on Delridge Way SW – I live in the Cooper apartments above the Arts Center. I would sure appreciate if the West Seattle community would keep their eyes out for it.