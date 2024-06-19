West Seattle, Washington

19 Wednesday

64℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen white F-150 pickup truck

June 19, 2024 11:52 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

The report and photo are from Kristin:

Sometime between 8 PM Tuesday, June 18, and 8 AM Wednesday the 19th, my truck, a 1995 white Ford F-150, license plate B65426X, was stolen from the parking lot at the Youngstown Cultural Arts Center on Delridge Way SW – I live in the Cooper apartments above the Arts Center. I would sure appreciate if the West Seattle community would keep their eyes out for it.

If you find Kristin’s truck, call it in to 911 – you can refer to SPD incident # 24-166604.

Share This

No Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen white F-150 pickup truck"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.