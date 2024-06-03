TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Monday info

6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Monday, June 3.
WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES
Rainy, breezy, high in the upper 50s.. Today’s sunrise was at 5:14 am; sunset will be at 9:01 pm.
ONGOING ROAD WORK
*Beach Drive: Gas-pipeline work.
*SDOT’s Delridge pedestrian-bridge earthquake-safety project continues, with narrowing at Delridge/Oregon:
TRANSIT NOTES
Metro today – Regular schedule; check for advisories here.
Water Taxi today – Regular schedule. Check the real-time map if you need to see where the boat is.
Washington State Ferries today – The usual 2 boats on the Triangle Route, although there was some crewing doubt last night, so be sure to check WSF alerts for last-minute changes. Use the real-time map to see where your ferry is. … Work at the Southworth terminal is SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS
Low bridge: Main view:
Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Orchard), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.
High Bridge – Here’s the main camera:
High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):
1st Ave. S. Bridge:
Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander:
MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.
BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on X (ex-Twitter) shows whether the city’s movable bridges are open for vessel traffic. (The low bridge has been reconnected to the feed, too.)
If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call our hotline (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!
| 0 COMMENTS