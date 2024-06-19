TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Juneteenth Wednesday

6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Wednesday, June 19 – Juneteenth.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Last full day of spring. Sunny, breezy, high in the mid-70s. Today’s sunrise was at 5:11 am again – earliest of the year, not changing until Saturday – while sunset will again be at 9:10 pm.

JUNETEENTH HOLIDAY

-No school today, for those whose school year doesn’t end until later this week (Seattle Public Schools, for one).

Metro today – No holiday changes; check for advisories here.

Water Taxi today – No holiday changes. Check the real-time map if you need to see where the boat is.

Washington State Ferries today – No holiday changes on the Triangle Route; check WSF alerts for last-minute changes. Use the real-time map to see where your ferry is.

Sound Transit – No holiday changes.

Parking holiday – Parking is free of charge today in neighborhoods with city-operated pay-station street parking.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Low bridge: Here’s the main view:

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Orchard), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

1st Ave. S. Bridge:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander (sorry if it’s still malfunctioning – out of our control):

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on X (ex-Twitter) shows whether the city’s movable bridges are open for vessel traffic.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call our hotline (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!