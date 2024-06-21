UPDATE: SW Roxbury police standoff over

(Added: WSB photos)

10:52 AM: Police are closing westbound SW Roxbury in the 28th SW vicinity and eastbound at 30th. They’ve been trying to stop a man who reportedly has been in multiple areas of West Seattle this morning swinging a shovel at people and signs. Officers have also told dispatch he appears to be armed with at least one knife. No injuries reported but avoid the area for a while.

11:09 AM: Our crew reports this is all centered around the service station on the south side of 30th/Roxbury right now (that’s the county side, but this all started in the city, so it’s SPD’s case). Officers are in a standoff with the man, who is by the propane area (right side of the photo above).

11:27 AM: The former Roxhill Elementary building, now home to several Seattle Public Schools programs, is in shelter-in-place, per police radio. (This is the last day of the school year, with one-hour early dismissal scheduled districtwide.)

11:33 AM: Officers just told dispatch that they’ve taken the man into custody. An ambulance that was standing by (for possible “involuntary commitment”) is being sent in. An SFD engine too.

11:40 AM: Dispatch has been told that the school building can be told it’s OK to lift shelter-in-place, and that the other area containment will be broken down, which means SW Roxbury should reopen soon.

11:51 AM: Our crew reports the man has been loaded into the ambulance for transport. Meantime, Metro says its buses have resumed travel on Roxbury.