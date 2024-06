Out of the WSB inbox, sent by Malia, who asked us to share this with you:

West Seattle HS is having a night at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday, June 12th. We have a special link to buy tickets at a discounted rate. Here is the poster. We’d love to get the West Seattle community out for this! Deadline to get the tickets is tonight at 10 pm!

The Wednesday game is vs. the Chicago White Sox and starts at 6:40 pm. The M’s currently lead their division by five games!