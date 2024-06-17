CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Pond gunfire suspect charged, told not to ‘brandish firearms’

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has filed a charge of unlawful gun possession against the 16-year-old arrested after three people were reported to have been seen firing a gun into Seola Pond. We reported on the incident one week ago today; the 16-year-old was one of two people detained nearby. According to charging documents, the witness who reported this to police was unable to identify exactly who had been firing the gun. But police found a loaded 9mm gun – same caliber as the three casings found by the pond – in the backpack that was in the suspect’s possession. They say he told them it wasn’t his gun or backpack, claiming an unidentified person gave him the backpack. The police report also notes, “A records check of the gun was performed, but no information could be located about who the owner of the gun was.” The 16-year-old, who has no record, has pleaded not guilty and remains on electronic home monitoring (as ordered last week), with the judge adding this condition to stipulated rules of staying in that form of custody: “Respondent shall not brandish firearms or apparent firearms on social media.”