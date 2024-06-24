CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Duwamish Head shooting victim not yet identified; Councilmember Saka vows ‘bold action’

(WSB photo, Saturday morning)

Two days after a man was shot and killed at the Duwamish Head viewpoint area where Harbor and Alki Avenues meet, we don’t yet know who the victim was; the King County Medical Examiner’s Office did not release his name today. So all we know about his identity remains what SPD said (in a slight update to its original post), that he was 22 years old, and that the other shooting victim, found alive in Renton, is 27. Beyond that, SPD told us today they have no new information to release. The person with the most to say today was District 1 City Councilmember Rob Saka; we updated our coverage on Saturday with his early comments, and today he both spoke at the council’s weekly briefing meeting and issued a statement. His remarks at the meeting are five minutes into this Seattle Channel video:

In his written statement, Saka suggested “bold action,” and while it didn’t elaborate on what that might be, he told his council colleagues at this afternoon’s meeting that he is “inclined to support” one thing that residents near the shooting scene have long called for – including one whose home was hit by Saturday morning’s gunfire: Removing the angled parking at the viewpoint where the victim was shot. Saka said he is convening a conversation with the community and city leaders, and that includes city agencies, such as SDOT, which would be accountable for parking reconfiguration and any other street/sidewalk changes. Parks and SPD would be involved too, he said.