BIZNOTE: New location for West Seattle’s only comic-book store Tails to Astonish

While out on an errand last night, we noticed a change at 5633 California SW, former home of Seattle Yarn (which moved to Admiral) – this is now the new home of West Seattle’s only comic-book store, Tails to Astonish. The shop opened three years ago at the south end of The Junction in a storefront set back from the street, where burglars struck multiple times; the new space has more visibility and, the proprietors tell us, “about twice as much space compared to the old store.” They’re open and almost done with moving everything; if you want to stop in for a look, Tails to Astonish is open until 7 pm.