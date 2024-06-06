West Seattle, Washington

BIZNOTE: Biggest sale of the year at nonprofit Discovery Shop West Seattle

June 6, 2024 10:36 pm
Good deals for a good cause – that’s what you’ll find the next two days at the Discovery Shop in the West Seattle Junction. The shop is a nonprofit operation, raising money for the American Cancer Society. For the next two days – Friday, June 7, and Saturday, June 8 – everything in the store will be half-price. Manager Patricia Bolton says this is a very important sale for the shop, and it happens just twice a year. The shop will be open both days 10 am to 4:30 pm, at 4535 California SW.

