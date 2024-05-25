WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 26 options!

(Friday night’s rainbow as seen from Arbor Heights – photo by Kristin G)

Here’s what’s up for the first day of the three-day holiday weekend, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE RUNNER’S FREE GROUP RUN: The store is where you and other runners will meet up for the weekly free group run at 8 am. (2743 California SW)

FREE! HEAVILY MEDITATED: Arrive by 8:50 am for community meditation at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska). Free event every Saturday but please register.

(Photo courtesy Keith Hughes)

MEMORIAL DAY POPPIES: All weekend, look for the canopy outside American Legion Post 160 (3618 SW Alaska), where you can get your poppy, by donation.

QUEER COMMUNITY – IN THE WOODS, ON THE BEACH: 10 am-2 pm gathering with Seattle Aquarium and GSBA at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) “intentionally designed for LGBTQIA+ and/or queer communities and their allies.” RSVP link is in our calendar listing.

DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET, WEEK TWO: 10 am-2 pm, the market’s fourth season offers produce, plants, condiments, prepared food, more. (9421 18th SW)

SDOT AT THE MARKET: Also at the Delridge Farmers’ Market, one more chance to talk with SDOT reps about the Highland Park Way hill driving-lane-removal project, 10 am-2 pm.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Student-grown plants await you at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, 10 am-3 pm.

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:30 am-11 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: First day of the season – open 11 am-8 pm, free. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

LOW-LOW TIDE WITH BEACH NATURALISTS: Second day of the season for volunteer Seattle Aquarium beach naturalists! The tide bottoms out at -2.7 feet just before 1 pm; they’ll be at Constellation Park (63rd SW/Beach Drive) and Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW, near Colman Pool) 11 am-2 pm.

COLMAN POOL: First day for the outdoor heated-salt-water pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm – session times are on the Colman Pool webpage.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is open for your visit, noon-4 pm. (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

MAKE A VASE: Class at The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), 1-3 pm. Our calendar listing has signup info.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Open 1-6 pm at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

SYNC SEATTLE MEMORIAL DAY PARTY: Beach party with networking group for Black-led nonprofits and businesses, 1-5 pm at Alki Bathhouse (60th/Alki), tickets here.

NEPENTHE’S WALK-IN MASSAGE CLINIC: 3-5 pm, show up at Nepenthe (9447 35th SW) with a specific problem to be addressed by massage, and you’ll get a free (gratuities appreciated) trial of their work.

WSHS BASEBALL IN STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME: West Seattle HS is in the state-championship game vs. Mount Vernon HS, 7:15 pm in Pasco. The NFHS Network is expected to stream it (paid subscription required).

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

DRAG AT THE SKYLARK: It’s the night for West End Girls, the monthly drag extravaganza at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), doors 7 pm, show 8 pm, tickets here or at the door.

BEATS: Saturday night DJs at Revelry Room – 9 pm. Tonight, DJ Lady Coco spins. (4547 California SW, alley side)

KARAOKE: Saturday night, sing at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW), starting at 10 pm.

Planning a happening? If the community’s welcome, your event belongs on our calendar! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!